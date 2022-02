Japanese carrier ANA has removed the Airbus A380 from its schedule until at least July. Until last week, the giant of the skies had been down to return to Honolulu from the start of the IATA summer timetable on March 27th. The type is now not present in ANA's regular flight schedule until July, though its return could be further delayed or moved forwards.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO