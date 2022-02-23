ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koppers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.2 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 77 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $405.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $411.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $85.2 million, or $3.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.68 billion.

Koppers expects full-year earnings to be $4.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KOP

