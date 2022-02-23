Adagrasib Shows Promise in Treating KRAS G12C-Mutated GI Malignancies

Osimertinib, a 3rd generation epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR-TKI), is the first-line standard-of-care for EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients, while acquired drug resistance will inevitably occur. Interleukin-6 (IL-6) is a keystone cytokine in inflammation and cancer, while its role in osimertinib efficacy was unknown. Here we show that clinically, plasma IL-6 level predicts osimertinib efficacy in EGFR mutant NSCLC patients. Highly increased IL-6 levels are found in patients with acquired resistance to osimertinib. Addition of IL-6 or exogenous overexpression of IL-6 directly induces osimertinib resistance. Proteomics reveals LAMA5 (Laminin Î±5) and PTK2, protein tyrosine kinase 2, also called focal adhesion kinase (FAK), are activated in osimertinib-resistant cells, and siRNA knockdown of LAMA5 or PTK2 reverses IL-6-mediated osimertinib resistance. Next, using a large-scale compound screening, we identify ibrutinib as a potent inhibitor of IL-6 and Laminin Î±5/FAK signaling, which shows synergy with osimertinib in osimertinib-resistant cells with high IL-6 levels, but not in those with low IL-6 levels. In vivo, this combination inhibits tumor growth of xenografts bearing osimertinib-resistant tumors. Taken together, we conclude that Laminin Î±5/FAK signaling is responsible for IL-6-induced osimertinib resistance, which could be reversed by combination of ibrutinib and osimertinib.
Comments / 0