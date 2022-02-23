ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Adagrasib Shows Promise in Treating KRAS G12C-Mutated GI Malignancies

By Jordyn Sava
targetedonc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Targeted Oncology, Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, explained how adagrasib works to target KRAS mutations as well as its importance. While some agents have indirectly affected KRAS mutations in various cancers, it was not until recently that agents specifically created to target KRAS mutations made it to...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

