Clean Harbors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWELL, Mass. (AP) _ Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $49 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwell, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $203.2 million, or $3.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.81 billion.

