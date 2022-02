Click here to read the full article. Skin care brand Inde Wild has closed a seed round just months after launching. The brand, founded by influencer and entrepreneur Diipa Büller-Khosla and launched last year, raised just over $3 million in seed funding, led by SoGal Ventures.More from WWDPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The brand has two stock keeping units: a Vitamin C serum for daytime use, and a Bakuchiol serum for night, which each retail for $37. The products combine Eastern and Western modalities, pairing Ayurvedic ingredients such...

SKIN CARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO