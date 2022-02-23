ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T.J. Maxx owner misses quarterly sales estimates

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -TJX Cos Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Wednesday, hurt by temporary store closures and fewer customers visiting its outlets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of...

Reuters

Roblox quarterly bookings miss estimates as gaming frenzy fades

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Roblox Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, suggesting the pandemic-driven frenzy for its video games was fading. The company posted a 20% rise in bookings in the fourth quarter to $770.1 million. Analysts had expected bookings of $772 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Canada's Loblaw beats estimates for quarterly revenue

(Reuters) - Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for groceries and other essential items stayed strong. The pandemic-led trend of cooking at home has sustained even as COVID curbs have eased, continuing to help sales at grocery stores that benefited during last year’s lockdowns.
MARKETS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans for Walmart Closings in 2022

Walmart is the nation’s largest brick and mortar retailer, but are more lower-performing locations expected to close in 2022?. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on international statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to several economic experts and media outlets, including QuerySprout.com, The Wall Street Journal, Corporate.Walmart.com, Business Insider, and BestLifeOnline.com.
Metro International

Shopify beats estimates for holiday-quarter revenue

(Reuters) -Canada’s Shopify Inc on Wednesday beat revenue estimates for the holiday quarter as a boom in online shopping drives strong demand for its tools and services that cater to e-commerce. Revenue was $1.38 billion for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $977.7 million a year earlier....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Sales#Europe#Canada#Reuters#Omicron#Tjx#Refinitiv Ibes#Homegoods
Miami Herald

TJX Stock Slumps As Marshalls Owner Takes Omicron Hit to Holiday Quarter Sales

TJX Companies (TJX) - Get TJX Companies Inc Report shares slumped lower Wednesday after the Marshall's and TJ Maxx owners posted softer-than-expected holiday quarter earnings thanks in part to Omicron-linked closures of its discount and off-price retail stores. TJX said diluted earnings for the three months ending in January nearly...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Planet Fitness' Q4 Sales Top Estimates

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 37.3% year-on-year, to $183.6 million, beating the Street view of $178.83 million. System-wide same-store sales increased 12.3%. Revenue from the franchise segment rose 17.3% Y/Y to $78.4 million, the corporate-owned stores climbed 15.3% to $44.9 million, and equipment gained...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

Brazil’s Petrobras hits quarterly profit estimates

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras hit fourth quarter profit estimates, according to a Wednesday evening securities filing, as rising Brent prices drove strong sales figures. Quarterly net income came in at 31.5 billion reais ($6.29 billion), above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 30.5 billion...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

TJ Maxx parent TJX stock sinks after profit and sales miss

TJX Cos. stock sank 8.4% in Wednesday premarket trading after the off-price retailer reported fourth quarter profit and sales that missed expectations. Net income totaled $940.2 million, or 78 cents per share, up from $325.5 million, or 27 cents per share, last year. Sales of $13.854 billion were up from $10.943 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 91 cents and sales of $14.218 billion. TJX chains include TJ Maxx and HomeGoods. Fourth quarter open-only comp sales grew 10%, with U.S. open-only comp sales up 13%. Open-only comp sales measures stores that were also open on the same days in 2020. "Fourth quarter sales were trending higher before the surges in omicron," said Chief Executive Ernie Herrman in a statement. Incremental freight expense was higher than expected, driving down merchandise margins more than expected. TJX's board has authorized a new $3 billion share repurchase program, which represents 4% of outstanding shares. For the first quarter TJX is guiding for EPS in the range of 58 cents to 61 cents. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of 59 cents. TJX stock is down 7.1% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 11%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
