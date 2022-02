SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop and arrest. Just before 11a.m. February 20, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a green 1993 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck in the 900 block of SE 53rd Street in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The windshield was broken and the license plate, that did not belong to that vehicle, had expired in 2015. The driver identified as 40-year-old Joshua W. Banfield of Topeka, also had a suspended driver’s license.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO