The tax deadline for filing 2021 was pushed from April 15 to April 18, 2022, because of Emancipation Day, an observed holiday in Washington, D.C. But if you’re like many people, even despite having three extra days to prepare your taxes can still give you the night sweats. But if you are organized, you’ll make it easier on yourself and possibly even get your tax refund sooner. Here are three basic tips to reduce your stress during tax season.

INCOME TAX ・ 7 DAYS AGO