You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. 1908 eventures Pvt Ltd, the company that runs the curated clean beauty platform, Sublime Life, has raised nearly $2 million through funding from Roots Ventures, the family offices of Apar Industries and Umesh Sanghvi as well as from HNIs and senior professionals from Reckitt, Google, IBM and founders of a digital marketing firm. Promoter group, Ador and founders participated in this round as well with guidance from the transaction advisors, Nyuleaf Advisors, and ALMT Legal Bangalore.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO