Popular DJ Simi Khadra has found a musical new romantic interest in The Weeknd. She was spotted making out with the singer at his 32nd birthday party in Las Vegas on February 19, after having gone on several dinner dates in Los Angeles earlier in the month. Simi and The Weeknd are “hooking up,” a source tells Life & Style. While it’s not clear “how serious” they are, “They’re together” and “into each other,” the insider adds. Get to know Simi, along with her close connections to the Kar-Jenners and even The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO