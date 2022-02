People have struggled to order lateral flow tests online amid a scramble for free kits while they are still available.The number of free tests available each day will be capped to “manage demand” as the Government scales back free testing for people in England.Tests ordered online are only available every three days, when previously people could order a new pack every 24 hours.The public has been encouraged not to stockpile test packs but since the changes were announced the system has been overwhelmed with people trying to order tests.This could include people who have Covid-19, or those who have been...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO