Cedar Rapids Has a New Soul Food Restaurant [PHOTOS]

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week officially kicked off on Friday, February 18th, but for two guys here in town, it's already over!. According to a new article from KWWL, two Cedar Rapidians by the names of Camden Stovie and Colton Storla set out to try all 21 of the participating restaurants for this year's event. But, instead of spreading out all the restaurants across the ten allotted days, they decided to do all 21 in ONE DAY. On Saturday, February 19th, Camden and Colton started their day of eating at 6:30 a.m. with breakfast at Lucky's on 16th, and wrapped up the evening at Chophouse Downtown. They actually threw an extra restaurant in there, too, bringing their total to 22 restaurants!

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO