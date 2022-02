Yakima City officials are saying work on a section of Englewood Avenue will close the road starting Monday until early April. The work on a 30-inch water transmission line will start on Monday, February 28 and will close Englewood Avenue between North 32nd Avenue and North 34th Avenue. The closure will remain in place all hours of the weekdays and weekends for the duration of the project. Detours will be in place to route traffic around the project.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO