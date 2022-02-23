ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Romania to donate 1.1 million AstraZeneca COVID vaccines

By Metro US
Metro International
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania will donate 1.1 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Algeria and Libya, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Romania is the European Union’s second-least vaccinated country after Bulgaria, with roughly 42% of the population fully inoculated, reflecting mistrust in...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
Popular Science

A new kind of COVID vaccine could soon be available internationally

British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and its French partner Sanofi are seeking regulatory approval for their COVID-19 vaccine in the US and Europe, the companies announced on Wednesday. The companies will be submitting data from their Phase 3 trials for their two-dose regimen with shots spaced three weeks apart. These...
INDUSTRY
Metro International

EU countries agree to admit travellers vaccinated with WHO-approved shots

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries agreed on Tuesday to open their borders to travellers from outside the bloc who have had shots against COVID-19 authorised by the World Health Organization, easing restrictions on those who received Indian and Chinese vaccines. The EU has so far authorised vaccines produced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romania#Covid#Bulgaria#Astrazeneca Covid#Reuters#The European Union#Omicron
The Independent

EU set to bin 25 million more vaccine doses than it has donated to Africa this year

The European Union has been accused of perpetuating “vaccine apartheid”, as new analysis suggested it could soon be forced to throw away some 25 million more coronavirus vaccine doses than it has donated to African nations so far in 2022.Close to 55 million doses held in the EU are set to expire at the end of February, according to data shared with the People’s Vaccine Alliance and published on the eve of a Brussels summit of African and European leaders.This considerably outstrips the roughly 30 million doses donated to African nations between 1 January and 8 February, figures also collated...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy