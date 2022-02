Thank you, Arizona Daily Sun, for your recent articles regarding climate change such as the drought, the receding water level of Lake Powell and the Doomsday Glacier that highlight areas harmed by the overabundance of carbon in our atmosphere. Thank you also for articles such as Nicole Walker‘s article in Flag Live mentioning actions Flagstaff can take to lessen our carbon output, and a Gardening Etcetera article on composting with Cindy Murray mentioning what we can do with the compost we produce.

