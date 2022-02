The No. 15 Illinois Fighting Illini can take an important step toward ending their drought without a Big Ten regular season title when they host the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes in a key conference game on Thursday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. The Illini (19-7, 12-4) have not won the conference regular season title since the 2005 team led by Deron Williams, Luther Head and Dee Brown went 37-2. With a win on Thursday, Illinois would join Purdue and Wisconsin atop the Big Ten standings with just three games to play. Meanwhile the Buckeyes (17-7, 10-5) are in fourth place in the conference, two games behind the Boilermakers and Badgers.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO