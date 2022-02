Mason Mount FIFA 22 Showdown SBC is now live during the Road to the Final promotion ahead of Chelsea's clash with Liverpool in the EFL Carabao Cup final. EA Sports releases Showdown SBCs periodically during an Ultimate Team cycle where two players are highlighted from a premier matchup in world football. Each player, one representative from each team, receives an initial upgrade with the ability to upgrade even further. The player from the winning team receives a +2 boost, while the loser stays the same. If the two teams draw, both players receive a +1 overall boost.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO