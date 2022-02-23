ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

China's investigation confirms chained woman was trafficked

By HUIZHONG WU
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Chinese authorities have detained six people and fired eight lower-level Communist Party officials in a provincial-level investigation of the case of a trafficked woman that caused national outrage and frustration.

Just days before the recent Lunar New Year holiday, a video circulated of a woman chained to a small shed. The video, filmed by a blogger who was trying to solicit donations for poor rural families, immediately drew questions and concerns as the blogger said the woman was the mother of eight children. After local officials responded with a series of inconsistent statements, the Chinese public only grew angrier, demanding accountability.

Authorities on Wednesday confirmed that the woman came from a village in Yunnan province, not neighboring Sichuan province as some members of the public believed, and that she had been trafficked multiple times.

The woman was born in 1977 and first married in 1995. She divorced in 1997 and returned to Yagu village in Yunnan. A year later, a woman surnamed Sang brought her from Yagu all the way to coastal Jiangsu province, about 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) away, under the guise of getting medical treatment and finding a husband. But Sang then sold her to a man in Donghai county for 5,000 yuan ($790), Jiangsu authorities said.

They said Sang and her husband had both been sentenced to jail in 2000 for trafficking girls — one for five years and the other for seven.

Both were arrested on Tuesday.

After just a few months with the man in Donghai county, the woman who was trafficked disappeared one morning. She ended up in Feng county, where the video showing her chained up was shot, as the result of further trafficking, according to the report.

A couple who ran a hotel in neighboring Henan province found the woman wandering as a beggar and took her in, according to the report. After a month, they sold her to a construction foreman who then sold her to a man in Feng county. This man then sold her to the family that she would “marry into” and end up having eight children in. Investigators said this chain of events was still under examination.

Authorities also addressed rumors about the marriage license, which was presented by a former investigative journalist on the social media platform Weibo.

Many in the public raised concerns over the age discrepancy in the marriage license, which indicated the woman was in her 50s, though her appearance suggested otherwise. Authorities clarified it was due to the fact that the husband registered her with a different birthday, though it is unclear why.

Her husband was detained by authorities earlier this month. On Thursday, prosecutors in Feng county approved his formal arrest on charges of abuse.

Police have also detained the first man that the woman was sold to in Jiangsu in 1998, as well as those who later trafficked her to Feng county, the report said.

Eight lower-level officials have been fired and three have been “deprived of freedom of movement” as part of an internal party investigation, for various reasons including issuing false information and failing to protect the public’s rights. Six others have received internal punishments, such as demotion in rank, the report said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henan Province#Jiangsu Province#Taiwan#Marriage License#Ap#Chinese#Communist Party
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos show multiple Russian attack helicopters shot down in Ukraine

Russian forces continued their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, and suffered some cost as Ukraine fought back. Several videos taken near Hostomel, a town north of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, show what appear to be multiple Russian attack and transport helicopters being targeted with missiles and shot down.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
The Independent

Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021. She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man shot dead in revenge for stolen Rolex, court told

A man was shot dead in revenge for the robbery of a Rolex watch after being in the “wrong place at the wrong time”, a court has heard.Imani Allaway-Muir, 22, was found mortally injured in a children’s play area in Islington, north London, just metres from an alleyway where he was attacked on the afternoon of July 4, 2020.He suffered multiple wounds and died 30 minutes after he was shot.The Old Bailey was told the shooting in a residential cul-de-sac in Roman Way was witnessed by several people, one of whom identified the gunman as Nathaniel Reece.Prosecutor Jacob Hallam QC...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Jamaican Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S. – Inside Her Body

A Jamaican police officer is accused of smuggling cocaine into the United States by using her body in a dangerous way. According to CBS Miami, 42-year-old Shelian Cerine Allen allegedly imported cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it. Authorities say Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside her bra.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reuters

Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is getting an uber taste of what it’s like to be Huawei. The U.S. government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items. It’s a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China’s telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.
BUSINESS
WSOC Charlotte

Feds find nearly $3 million in meth hidden in onion shipment

OTAY MESA, Calif. — It was enough to bring a tear to the eye. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa commercial facility in California thwarted a methamphetamine smuggling attempt on Sunday, Feb. 20, netting narcotics with an estimated street value of nearly $3 million, the agency stated in a news release.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WSOC Charlotte

43 injured as tourist bus veers off road in Bavaria

VIENNA — (AP) — A tourist bus headed for the Austrian Alps crashed on a local highway in Upper Bavaria on Saturday, injuring 43 of the 61 people on board. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, the double-decker bus veered off the road and crashed near the town of Inzell, in the Traunstein district of Bavaria, according to Bavarian police. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened, officials said Sunday, days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead. Since the Taliban returned to power last year border tensions between the neighbours have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant groups were planning attacks from Afghan soil. The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistani militants, but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border, drawn up in colonial times and known as the Durand Line. "The border has reopened for all sort of activities," a spokesman for Pakistanâs paramilitary border force told AFP.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Military Transport Aircraft Crashes in Southern Russia -Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian AN-26 military transport aircraft crashed in Russia's southern Voronezh region on Thursday, killing its crew on board, Interfax news agency quoted Russian military officials as saying. The accident could have been caused by a technical failure and has not inflicted any damage on the ground,...
ACCIDENTS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
79K+
Followers
87K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy