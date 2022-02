Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday on "America Reports" that President Biden needs to impose tougher sanctions against Russia after they invaded Ukraine. "We need to sanction the oil exports for the Russians and in the exact same moment, President Biden should authorize the Keystone XL pipeline and authorize oil and gas leases and exploration in the United States of America. Those two things in combination would send a deafening message of strength," Pence told hosts Sandra Smith and John Roberts.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO