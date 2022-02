CLEVELAND, Ohio – The music director of the Cleveland Orchestra isn’t just skilled at conducting Bruckner. He’s also adept at pairing Bruckner with other composers. Look no further than his program this weekend. A decade after basing a whole festival on Bruckner and minimalist master John Adams, Franz Welser-Most Thursday night at Severance Music Center juxtaposed the grand Austrian symphonist with Arnold Schoenberg, the father of serialism.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO