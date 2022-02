The Washington Commanders are going to have a new quarterback by the start of mandatory minicamp and OTAs. That much is certain. The only problem is we have no idea where Ron Rivera and the front office are going to turn, and that’s leaving a lot of fans disgruntled. Based on the head coach’s latest comments during an interview with The Athletic, it sounds like the team is much more likely to trade for or sign a veteran than draft a rookie.

