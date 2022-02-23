ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Dean’s Home Video: A Madea Homecoming, No Exit, Last Week Tonight

By Dean Richards
WGN TV
WGN TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday is when we see what’s new...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

Madea’s not putting up with any nonsense as drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation. The blockbuster movie franchise finds a home on streaming as multi-hyphenate director-writer-producer-star Tyler Perry assumes his most famous comic persona as the indomitable Madea. She returns to attend her great-grandson’s college graduation, an event that promises (or threatens) to expose all kinds of dramatic family secrets. Look for Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll to give Madea a run for her money as Agnes Brow.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

A Madea Homecoming, review: Mrs Brown and co annihilate the very concept of comedy

The funny thing about Mrs Brown’s Boys – and I do mean the funny thing, singular – is that the show has an American doppelgänger of sorts. A few years after Brendan O’Carroll wrote the short radio play that would grow into his demoralisingly popular BBC sitcom, the American actor Tyler Perry composed I Can Do Bad All by Myself – a stage musical that would unleash his own geriatric drag character, Mabel ‘Madea’ Simmons, on an unsuspecting world.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dean S Home Video
97.9 WGRD

Disturbed Song Covered by Separatist’s Rock Band Featured on HBO’s ‘Last Week Tonight’

Over the years, we've heard some pretty amazing and interesting covers of Disturbed's "Down With the Sickness." But not every cover is a gem, and one turned out so poorly that it was worked into a recurring joke within HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. So how did Blind Monday's take on the Disturbed classic end up with prime space within the political-leaning comedy series?
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

1883 star Tim McGraw weighs in on Elsa's fate ahead of season finale - and it does not sound good

1883 star Tim McGraw has weighed in on the fate of his on-screen daughter Elsa Dutton ahead of the Western period drama's season one finale on Sunday. Speaking to TVLine, the actor and country music star who stars in the Yellowstone prequel series opposite his real-life wife Faith Hill revealed that his character has very little hope for his daughter's survival. Asked whether James Dutton thinks Elsa will manage to recover from the wounds she sustained in the penultimate episode, he said: "I don't think he has any hope at all."
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Woman Crush Wednesday: Get to Know ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Actress Gabrielle Dennis

Somehow, here we are, already in the very last week of February! With March just around the corner, Spring is increasingly in our sights, but luckily, you won’t have to wait until late March to get a good dose of warmth and newness. Instead, you can bask in those same Springtime feelings now by reading up on a brand new Woman Crush Wednesday. This week, we’re celebrating a wonderful woman who can do everything from acting, to stand-up comedy, to singing and dancing (what can’t she do, honestly). She’s been killing it on screens big and small for over three decades now, and continues to raise the bar with every new year and project. So, without further ado, give it up for your WCW, the glorious Gabrielle Dennis!
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘A Madea Homecoming’ Review: The Fastest, Funniest Tyler Perry Movie in a While

Click here to read the full article. How old is Tyler Perry’s spitfire matron Madea? Her age isn’t specified (I’d say she’s in her mid-70s), but whatever it is she’s that many years young. She has a sneaky-dog irascibility that won’t quit. And Tyler Perry can’t quit her. He had hinted that “A Madea Family Funeral,” in 2019, might be the last Madea outing. But the pandemic changed his mind. I say that with or without it, Perry would have returned to Madea, because she’s more than his greatest hit — she’s his unleashed id, the character he’s addicted to...
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘The View’ Audiences Infuriated by the Return of Guest Host Michele Tafoya: “Stop Doing This”

The View audiences were enraged over one major announcement today, and it wasn’t even made by the panel! That’s because the beloved talk show plans to re-introduce a guest nobody asked to see more of: Michele Tafoya. Last October, the NFL sportscaster visited the panel as one of the many conservative hosts set to replace Meghan McCain, and it was a real doozy. Now, after Tafoya’s big exit from NBC’s Sunday Night Football, could she be making a big push to be added to the panel permanently? The View fans sure hope not.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
TV SERIES
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy