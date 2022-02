Growth across multiple industrial end-markets drove Street-topping 13% organic growth in the company's fiscal first quarter, with most major markets in the green. Investors have bailed out of many water stocks recently, but Evoqua (AQUA) has held up considerably better. As a company that is actually a good play on water quality (including water treatment and remediation), and not actually more of a play on construction, that makes sense. Even so, I’m not going to pretend that I expected the shares to be as strong as they’ve been – up almost 70% since my last article.

