ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stop guessing your KPIs; Varos shows e-commerce, SaaS companies how you compare to peers

By Christine Hall
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaros, based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, is shedding some light on how companies compare to their peers in terms of key performance indicators, like customer acquisition costs. CEO Yarden Shaked founded Varos in 2021 with CTO Lior Chen and his father, Gil Shaked and was part of...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

SaaS companies need new metrics

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: what VCs miss about SaaS revenue, Intel’s new chip play and where enterprise tech execs are going next. Despite the shift to the cloud, there’s no shortage of interest in data infrastructure. Global spending on data center infrastructure is expected to grow by 10% over the next five years to reach $350 billion, according to a report from the Dell’Oro Group.
MARKETS
Inc.com

3 Ways Subscriptions Will Help You Thrive in the E-Commerce Era

The past two years have marked a tipping point in modern commerce. Suddenly, retail businesses have found themselves struggling to keep up with a dramatic spike in demand as e-commerce sales skyrocketed. But is the rush to buy online just a temporary side effect of the pandemic? UBS financial services firm predicts that this "subscription economy" will grow to $1.5 trillion by 2025, more than doubling its current $650 billion estimate.
INTERNET
Register Citizen

3 Mistakes to Avoid With Your First E-Commerce Store

Starting your first website is daunting. Whether it’s an online shop for your business, or just a personal project (mine was a David Letterman review page — admittedly an odd choice for a 12-year-old kid), it comes with a long list of questions. For those looking to launch...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Moore
Person
Andy Dunn
Reuters

China asks state firms to check investments in Jack Ma's Ant - sources

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have asked state-owned firms to kick-off a fresh round of checks to find out their investments into and other linkages with billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group, three people with knowledge of the matter said. State-owned banks and non-bank firms are among the entities that...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

What’s worth more: Unicorns or the biggest US tech companies?

Compared to what? The value of the major tech companies of the West, namely the U.S. Big Five. Once they were known as Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Facebook. Today the group is known as Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Meta, with the younger two of the five-company group undergoing name changes in recent years.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Clickatell raises $91M to scale its chat commerce platform and US expansion

As the largest digital platform in the world, with more users than the internet’s 4.7 billion users, it only makes sense for businesses to communicate and transact with consumers through chat channels. Founded in 2000, Clickatell is a pioneer in this mobile communications and chat commerce space. The company...
BUSINESS
Register Citizen

Video Marketing KPIs That Are Crucial for Your Campaign

A recent survey found that 68% of consumers spend a quarter or more of their time on social media watching videos. This is great news for marketers who want to find ways to connect with their target audience. But simply putting content out there is not enough — you have to monitor your campaign’s performance and correct course as you go.
MARKETING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saas#Kpis#E Commerce Companies#Y Combinator#Api#Techcrunch
TechCrunch

To combat chip shortage, Bosch to invest $296M to produce semiconductors

Most of last year’s capital was earmarked for Bosch’s new 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility in Dresden, with about $57 million set aside for Reutlingen, near Stuttgart, where Bosch began production in December. This new funding will go almost exclusively to Reutlingen to create new production space and a total of 44,000 square meters of modern cleanroom space between now and 2025, a move the company is making in response to growing demand for semiconductors and micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) sensors in both the automotive and consumer electronics markets.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Fintech Roundup: What investors really, really want

This past week, I published on TC+ my first fintech investor survey. This is something I plan to do on a quarterly basis. I asked 10 investors who actively and frequently back fintech startups a few questions such as what criteria they use when evaluating potential investments and what is the best way to pitch them. I was pleasantly surprised with how forthcoming the investors were. They even shared how you could pitch them, which if you’re a scrappy startup seeking funding, could be very valuable information. I was also struck, and happy, to see that many of these investors are looking outside of the U.S. As expected, Latin America came up multiple times but other regions that investors are eyeing include SE Asia, Europe and Africa. The fact that fintech is becoming such a big deal globally is good news as it also means increased inclusion in many of these regions, so I’m glad investors are taking notice. Crypto, embedded fintech and infrastructure came up several times as areas of interest.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

GraphQL developer platform Hasura raises $100M Series C

As Hasura CEO and co-founder Tanmai Gopal told me, the company has seen its growth accelerate over the course of the last 18 months since it raised its $25 million Series B round. As developers are increasingly tasked to build applications on top of an ever wider range of data sources, they are looking for a service like Hasura.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
TechCrunch

The US must harness the power of Silicon Valley to spur military innovation

Given China’s stated goals and objectives, we should expect continuity in this assessment in the coming decades. To any dispassionate observer, U.S. responses to China’s aggressive whole-of-government efforts to dominate – especially in the military domain – have been piecemeal and ineffective. The systems (and people) we have in place to respond (requirements, acquisition, budgeting) were designed to optimize lifecycle cost and manage 30-year DOTMLPF processes.
MILITARY
TechCrunch

WorkWhile has a fresh take on what workers want from flexible work

“I never subscribe to this notion that what workers want is infinite flexibility,” she said in an interview with TechCrunch. “That probably comes from people who have not tried to pay their rent working an hourly job, not having the visibility and guarantee that you’re going to make enough to pay your bill.”
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Dear Sophie: Startup visa news, H-1B and STEM OPT queries

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
IMMIGRATION
TechCrunch

TikTok pushes bundle of teen safety measures internationally

The company remains the target of a major consumer protection complaint in the region — which has led to active monitoring of its policies by the European Commission. The measures being (re)announced by TikTok include a permanent in-app guide which pushes teens to engage with a ‘4-step’ process (aka: “stop, think, decide, act“) before engaging in online challenges; a dedicated policy category for dangerous acts and challenges in the reporting menu to make it easier for users to report problem challenges; and dedicated safety videos from curated creators being pushed to users who are under 18 via their ‘For You’ feeds to further raise awareness of safety issues around challenges.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Jumia reports record orders and revenue but investors remain unconvinced

While new and established public companies in market categories like software, fintech, gaming and social media witnessed significant declines in recent weeks amidst rising interest rates, growth-oriented e-commerce companies like Jumia are not exactly proving themselves exempt from the larger rout. Shares of the Africa-focused but U.S.-headquartered e-commerce company fell...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy