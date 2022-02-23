ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown City, OH

Miller upsets South Gallia

perrytribune.com
 3 days ago

CROWN CITY – The #20 Miller Falcons upset #13 South Gallia on Feb. 15, advancing to...

www.perrytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lady Warriors advance with win over Kosciusko

PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc girls’ relentless defense smothered the visiting Kosciusko Lady Whippets in a 58-22 second round playoff victory last Friday night. It took nearly three-and-a-half minutes for the game’s first basket, a transition layup by Lady Warrior point guard Allie Beckley. Jamyia Bowen followed with an inside basket. Bowen then immediately grabbed a steal and made a layup, forcing a Kosciusko timeout.
PONTOTOC, MS
WVNews

Local girls' basketball roundup

The Northern Lady Huskies won two of three games this past week and four of its last five overall to finish the regular season with a 9-12 record. The Huskies first defeated the visiting Rockwood Rockets, 52-48, last Wednesday. It looked like Northern would cruise after holding the Rockets to...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Crown City, OH
Franklin County Free Press

Fannett-Metal, first playoff victory since mid 90’s

Fannett-Metal Victory Over Turkeyfoot Valley Advances them to the Playoffs with a 67-58 win. The “This is a huge win for our boys program. We haven’t had a playoff victory here in a long time” said Fannett-Metal Coach Paul Coffman. since the 1990’s as a matter of fact. F-M Tigers will travel to #2 seed Berlin BrothersValley on Friday night for a 7:00 contest. The boys are 13-10 this season and they are doing great.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
Hillsdale Daily News

Jonesville and Reading girls hoops battle Cascade Crossover opponents

The Reading and Jonesville girls varsity basketball programs participated in the annual Cascades Conference Crossover game series. These are traditionally the last games of the regular season for Big 8 and Cascades sports programs. The crossover series sees every team from each conference get matched up with an opponent from the other conference. Matchups are determined by conference standings.
JONESVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hillsdale Daily News

Pittsford varsity girls hoops ends their regular season with Senior Night Victory

PITTSFORD — The Pittsford varsity girls basketball program ended their season on another high note as they defeated Jackson Christian by a final score of 40-21. It was Senior Night for the Pittsford Wildcats, whose four Seniors helped lead the team to their 15th win in a row. The Pittsford Wildcats, led by head coach Aaron Davis, finished the year with a 17-3 record.
PITTSFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Sturgis Journal

Late run gives Eddies win over SHS

A late run by Edwardsburg on Friday night gave the Eddies a 49-44 victory over Sturgis. Sturgis held the lead, or was right there in a comfortable position, for three and a half quarters. But a strong ending by the Eddies in that fourth quarter helped them pick up the...
STURGIS, MI
Mingo Messenger

Tug Valley boys wrap up regular season

Head Coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s Tug Valley Panthers concluded the 2021-2022 regular season with two games over the last week. The Panthers blew past the Van Bulldogs last Thursday night in Naugatuck by a score of 90-45, but traveled to Greater Beckley Christian on Tuesday night and had the reverse happen with an 80-49 loss to the Crusaders, the #1 ranked team in Class A in West Virginia.
NAUGATUCK, WV
Elko Daily Free Press

Braves fall in overtime heartbreaker

LAS VEGAS — In the Division 1A state quarterfinal, North No. 2 Owyhee gave Central No. 1 Pahranagat Valley all it wanted and a little more. The Braves overcame a five-point deficit in the fourth and forced overtime, but the Panthers made plays and hit a number of free throws down the stretch — Owyhee leaving points at the stripe — and eliminated the Braves from the Division 1A Nevada State Boys Basketball Championships by a final score of 52-48.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Booneville girls storm past Nettleton in quarterfinals

BOONEVILLE – The Booneville Lady Blue Devils brought the intensity in this Class 3A quarterfinals match against the Nettleton Lady Tigers on Friday night. They took off with a big lead early and put Nettleton's season to rest in a 56-46 win to reach the state tournament in Jackson.
BOONEVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy