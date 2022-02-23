Miller upsets South Gallia

PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc girls’ relentless defense smothered the visiting Kosciusko Lady Whippets in a 58-22 second round playoff victory last Friday night. It took nearly three-and-a-half minutes for the game’s first basket, a transition layup by Lady Warrior point guard Allie Beckley. Jamyia Bowen followed with an inside basket. Bowen then immediately grabbed a steal and made a layup, forcing a Kosciusko timeout.
The Northern Lady Huskies won two of three games this past week and four of its last five overall to finish the regular season with a 9-12 record. The Huskies first defeated the visiting Rockwood Rockets, 52-48, last Wednesday. It looked like Northern would cruise after holding the Rockets to...
EATON — Within an environment in which Eaton is almost never the less active team, University was determined to be the clear-cut aggressor. Even when the Reds were sinking 3-pointer after 3-pointer in the early moments, the Bulldogs stayed on the attack. Then, after University made some defensive adjustments...
SPRINGFIELD — Ice packs couldn’t keep the Effingham County boys basketball team moving forward in the GHSA Class 6A state tournament.
Three starters tweaked ankles in a five-day period, and ECHS had its promising season hobble to an end with a 51-44 first-round loss to Langston Hughes on Feb. 23.
Keion Wallace, the Region 2-6A Co-Player...
Fannett-Metal Victory Over Turkeyfoot Valley Advances them to the Playoffs with a 67-58 win. The “This is a huge win for our boys program. We haven’t had a playoff victory here in a long time” said Fannett-Metal Coach Paul Coffman. since the 1990’s as a matter of fact. F-M Tigers will travel to #2 seed Berlin BrothersValley on Friday night for a 7:00 contest. The boys are 13-10 this season and they are doing great.
Speaking on ESPN's 'Get Up,' former NBA swingman Jalen Rose made a shocking statement about LeBron James. Rose, who has gone face-to-face with LeBron in the past, suggested that the 18x All-Star should leave the Lakers and re-join his former team in Cleveland for the veteran minimum. “If LeBron really...
On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is considered the nation’s top offensive tackle in the 2023 class. He has offers from across the country, and in the last month, narrowed down his list to seven schools. Among the contenders are Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame,...
The Reading and Jonesville girls varsity basketball programs participated in the annual Cascades Conference Crossover game series. These are traditionally the last games of the regular season for Big 8 and Cascades sports programs. The crossover series sees every team from each conference get matched up with an opponent from the other conference. Matchups are determined by conference standings.
There is much made of “underlying metrics” in soccer because teams play only one or two games a week, there’s not a lot of scoring and, well, it’s tough to talk about the aesthetics of an overlapping run for days on end. Ergo, xOVA.
What you might call “overlying metrics” can get lost in the heat...
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Gilmer County senior Emma Taylor couldn’t recall a time she’d scored more than 24 points before Thursday’s Class A Region IV, Section 2 title game against Calhoun County. Taylor picked a night she won’t ever forget to pour in a career-high 28 points,...
PITTSFORD — The Pittsford varsity girls basketball program ended their season on another high note as they defeated Jackson Christian by a final score of 40-21. It was Senior Night for the Pittsford Wildcats, whose four Seniors helped lead the team to their 15th win in a row. The Pittsford Wildcats, led by head coach Aaron Davis, finished the year with a 17-3 record.
A late run by Edwardsburg on Friday night gave the Eddies a 49-44 victory over Sturgis. Sturgis held the lead, or was right there in a comfortable position, for three and a half quarters. But a strong ending by the Eddies in that fourth quarter helped them pick up the...
Head Coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s Tug Valley Panthers concluded the 2021-2022 regular season with two games over the last week. The Panthers blew past the Van Bulldogs last Thursday night in Naugatuck by a score of 90-45, but traveled to Greater Beckley Christian on Tuesday night and had the reverse happen with an 80-49 loss to the Crusaders, the #1 ranked team in Class A in West Virginia.
LAS VEGAS — In the Division 1A state quarterfinal, North No. 2 Owyhee gave Central No. 1 Pahranagat Valley all it wanted and a little more. The Braves overcame a five-point deficit in the fourth and forced overtime, but the Panthers made plays and hit a number of free throws down the stretch — Owyhee leaving points at the stripe — and eliminated the Braves from the Division 1A Nevada State Boys Basketball Championships by a final score of 52-48.
BOONEVILLE – The Booneville Lady Blue Devils brought the intensity in this Class 3A quarterfinals match against the Nettleton Lady Tigers on Friday night. They took off with a big lead early and put Nettleton's season to rest in a 56-46 win to reach the state tournament in Jackson.
ROCKINGHAM — The most successful season in over a decade came to an end on Thursday for the Richmond Senior High School girls’ basketball team. Hosting No. 9 D.H. Conley High School in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A East playoffs, the No. 8 Lady Raiders lost a close contest 69-60.
