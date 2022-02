Anyone who knows a little about Avenged Sevenfold knows that they never strayed too far from trouble at the start of their careers. These days, you're more likely to see the Orange County heavyweights banging on about NFTs, comparing their music to Kanye West or taking aaaaaaaaaaaaages to actually get a new album out than getting up to any real world mischief. Back in the day, though? They were metal's perennial naughty kids, getting into all manners of scraps, scrapes and debauchery as they began to take over the world during the mid-00s.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO