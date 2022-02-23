Jamaican cop charged with smuggling cocaine to Florida inside her body

A Jamaican police officer has been indicted after she allegedly tried to smuggle cocaine into a South Florida airport in her bra, stomach and vagina.

43-year-old Shelian Cherine Allen is facing 80 years in prison after she allegedly smuggled the cocaine during a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on February 3rd.

Allen, a veteran of the Jamaican police force, was caught smuggling the drugs when an inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed she had packages of cocaine inside her vagina and each of her bra cups.

Prosecutors say Allen also swallowed 90 pellets of packaged cocaine that were inside of her stomach.

Allen is accused of having 234 grams of cocaine in her vagina, 174 grams in her bra, and 942 grams inside her stomach.

In total, she has approximately 1,350 grams of cocaine on or inside her body when she entered the United States.

The indictment charges Allen with importation of 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

If convicted, she faces up to 40 years in prison for each count.