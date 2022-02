The US opioid crisis has claimed more than 500,000 lives in the last 20 years. It has also spawned one of the most complex legal campaigns in the country's history. On Friday, Johnson & Johnson and three large pharmaceutical distributors said they had garnered enough support from plaintiffs to finalize settlements worth nearly $25 billion. But numerous other cases are still pending. James Williams, counsel for the county of Santa Clara in California, first filed a lawsuit in 2014 to take drugmakers to task for "aggressively pushing the use of opioids in ways that were promoting their abuse, and leading to such significant harm in communities," he said in an interview.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 HOURS AGO