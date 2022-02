The San Francisco 49ers may have been the victims of a ransomware attack, according to CNN, with the alleged hackers claiming to have stolen financial data about the NFL team. In a Sunday statement to CNN, the 49ers organization said it had suffered a "network security incident" that affected its computer systems. The ransomware group behind BlackByte ransomware then included the 49ers on a list of organizations it claims to have hacked. The NFL team says it has already contacted law enforcement and cybersecurity firms to help investigate the breach.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO