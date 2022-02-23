ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bank of New York Mellon to use Chainalysis software for crypto compliance

By Liz Kiesche
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) will be the first global systematically important bank (G-SIB) to use Chainalysis compliance software in its risk management program, as part of its strategy to develop cryptocurrency...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

New York Banks To Get New Climate Risk Guidelines From Regulator

New York issued climate risk guidance to insurers in November. Bank guidance won’t be at ‘cross-purposes” with other agencies. The New York Department of Financial Services will release guidance in the coming months for how state-regulated banks should manage climate change risks, the agency’s new leader said.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Cryptocurrency And Investor Portfolios: Is An Allocation Warranted?

It was only a matter of time. With the two leading cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD)) posting annualized returns exceeding 90%1, investors have taken notice. Today feels like the late 1990s, when investors could get early exposure to the internet. Of course, experienced investors (especially those who lived through the bursting of the technology bubble in the early 2000s) realize such opportunities also come with significant risks. The first month of 2022 demonstrates just how quickly investor sentiment can change, with major cryptocurrencies falling more than 30%. Balancing these concerns, with perhaps a little FOMO (fear of missing out), investors are trying to figure out how to fit cryptocurrencies within a broader portfolio. In this article, we discuss the case for cryptocurrency and examine how one might position cryptocurrency within a total portfolio.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

BNY Mellon Partners Chainalysis to Keep Track of Its Customers’ Crypto Transactions

According to the statement provided by Chainalysis, the deal is a part of BNY Mellon’s strategy to develop cryptocurrency services for its clients. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (or BNY Mellon), the world’s largest asset and wealth management provider, has partnered with Chainalysis, a provider of blockchain data and analysis to governments, banks, and businesses worldwide. Within the deal, BNY Mellon will employ compliance software provided by Chainalysis to improve its risk management program. With the tools provided by Chainalysis, the bank will be able to monitor its customers’ crypto assets.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of New York Mellon#Software#Cryptocurrency#Bk#Blockchain#Chainalysis Kyt#Fireblocks
pymnts.com

New Crypto Regulation May Be Useful, but Not Indispensable

In the crypto regulation debate, many people in the industry are suggesting that new regulation in the United States is needed to provide more clarity and legal certainty for companies. Yet, Ashley Ebersole, partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, told PMYNTS that any legal expert in the field can provide a good idea of what digital asset is a security or a commodity and help find a solution.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Devon Energy: The New Kid On The Block With A Potential 9%+ Yield

After years of only providing relatively low dividends, Devon Energy now sees itself as the new kid on the block in the world of income investing. The severe downturn of 2020 seems to have only strengthened the resolve of the oil and gas industry to focus upon shareholder returns instead of production growth. Whilst Devon Energy (DVN) has long provided dividends, until recently they were always relatively low and essentially an afterthought but not now with their new shareholder returns policy and accompanying capital allocation strategy seeing them as the new kid on the block with a potential high 9%+ yield as we head into 2022.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Seekingalpha.com

Avant Brands, Inc. (AVTBF) CEO Norton Singhavon on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avant Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:AVTBF) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call February 25, 2022 4:00 PM ET. Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Avant Brands, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Churchill Downs' new M&A deal is seen adding to growth pipeline

Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN -0.3%) after taking a positive view of the company's acquisition of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC for $2.485B. The deal is noted to include upstate New York del Lago Casino, Virginia racing operations, current and notional HRM operations, a pending $400M...
DUMFRIES, VA
Seekingalpha.com

Locked-out Exxon Beaumont workers ratify new contract

United Steelworker union members, who have been locked out of Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Beaumont refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast since May, reportedly have ratified the company's contract offer and are expected to return to their jobs. According to previous reports, the new contract updates the language to the union...
BEAUMONT, TX
Seekingalpha.com

Better Buy: Blackstone Vs. Brookfield Asset Management

BAM and BX are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)(BAMR) and Blackstone (BX) are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Both boast credit ratings of A- or higher with vast global reach and massive scale. They compete for funds from the biggest clients and also bid against each other for some of the world's largest, most important, and best infrastructure and real estate assets. Best of all, both have been steered by excellent management, leading to outstanding long-term track records, wherein both companies have crushed the broader market indexes.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Buy The Dip On These 6 REITs

High inflation, rising interest rates, and perhaps also geopolitical uncertainty emanating from Ukraine have fueled a selloff in stocks this year, hitting REITs even harder. New year, new market sentiment. In 2021, it was all rainbows and sunshine in the stock market. Investors shrugged off every piece of potentially bad...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

XPO Logistics pushes higher after attracting bull rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started off coverage of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with an Outperform rating after noting that the company's plan to improve its fundamentals is showing early signs of success. XPO's Action Plan is noted to have already begun to result in some operational and financial improvement, with the real inflection...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Dividend Coverage Will Make You Rich

Never buy a stock for its yield until you analyze its overall merit and its dividend’s safety and growth capabilities. I know I’ve said it before, but I really do appreciate your comments. For the record, it takes time to do so. A lot of time. I’ll start...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Yandex's 54% slide leads Russia-facing communications stocks lower

Russia-facing communications stocks are lower today amid a broad equities decline in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) - Russia's tech-giant search engine provider and aspiring ride-share power - has crashed a full 54.4% in Nasdaq trading, and is marking its worst week on record as it had already been declining amid sanctions on Russia linked to the military buildup.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Coinbase stock whipsaws lower after poor Q1 guidance amid crypto slump

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares nosedived 6% during afterhours trading Thursday following disappointing guidance for retail user growth and trading volume. The stock initially spiked ~13% within minutes of the earnings release following better-than-expected Q4 results. It expects subscription and services revenue to decrease in Q1 due to recent crypto asset...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy