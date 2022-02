Following the acquisition, Trustology will undergo a name change to Bitpanda Custody, and target new investors and professionals alike. Crypto and securities trading platform Bitpanda, has acquired Trustology, a UK-based custodian of digital assets, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition marks the first for Bitpanda, and represents a larger effort by the Austrian unicorn to scale up its operations. Trustology, which secured full registration from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in October last year, seems primed to be an integral part of Bitpanda’s agenda.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO