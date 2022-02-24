ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Tops Q4 EPS by 6c

Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

The companies have shown strong annual revenue growth in recent years. Merck has an attractive dividend that rewards long-term investors. Both stocks are competitively priced, presenting an opportunity for share growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ranpak Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ranpak Holdings reported an EPS of $-0.03. Revenue was up $17.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Biohaven Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 13.73%, reporting an EPS of $-2.32 versus an estimate of $-2.04. Revenue was up $154.90 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Graham Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.89%, reporting an EPS of $8.55 versus an estimate of $8.23. Revenue was up $75.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Teck Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teck Resources beat estimated earnings by 4.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Fate Therapeutics's Earnings: A Preview

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fate Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.67. Fate Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Perdoceo Education Q4 Earnings

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Perdoceo Education beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $11.30 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Qurate Retail: Q4 Earnings Insights

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Qurate Retail missed estimated earnings by 32.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $393.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Starwood Property Trust: Q4 Earnings Insights

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Starwood Property Trust beat estimated earnings by 107.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $857.00 thousand from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ocugen Q4 Earnings

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ocugen missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

