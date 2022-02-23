ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astrix Security Emerges from Stealth with $15M Seed Round to Secure Enterprises’ Expanding Web of Third-Party Applications

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstrix redefines access management, providing organizations instant visibility into the tangled web of app-to-app connectivity and seamless control over exposure to critical systems. Astrix Security, the first app-integration access management solution, launched from stealth to modernize how enterprises monitor and control their ever-expanding web of interconnected third-party applications. The...

martechseries.com

The Press

Verkada, the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security now integrates with Schlage electronic locks from Allegion, a leading security products and solutions provider, to expand access control deeper into buildings.

Verkada Unveils Access Control Support for Schlage Electronic Locks. SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security, today announced a new integration with Schlage electronic locks from Allegion, a leading security products and solutions provider, to expand access control deeper into buildings. By supporting integrations with Schlage AD and NDE and LE Series wireless locks, organizations can cost-effectively increase security and visibility over more interior doors.
ECONOMY
WISH-TV

Indy tech startup secures seed funding

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Qualifi has closed on a $2.5 million seed round of funding. The startup, which has developed an on-demand screening platform for recruiting teams, says it will use the funding to further product development and expand go-to-market efforts. Qualifi says its platform allows recruiters...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
pymnts

TruKKer Secures $96M in Series B Funding Round

TruKKer, a Saudi Arabia-headquartered digital freight network, raised $96 million in a mix of debt and equity Series B financing, according to a Monday (Feb. 14) press release. The company plans to use the capital to expand in existing markets in the Middle East and Central Asia and launch new...
BOSTON, MA

