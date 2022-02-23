Astrix Security Emerges from Stealth with $15M Seed Round to Secure Enterprises’ Expanding Web of Third-Party Applications
Astrix redefines access management, providing organizations instant visibility into the tangled web of app-to-app connectivity and seamless control over exposure to critical systems. Astrix Security, the first app-integration access management solution, launched from stealth to modernize how enterprises monitor and control their ever-expanding web of interconnected third-party applications. The...martechseries.com
Comments / 0