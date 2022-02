The calendar may tell you it's still February, but the amount of madness witnessed on Saturday would have you thinking it's already March. In what was unquestionably the biggest day for upsets in college basketball history, No. 23 Saint Mary's triumphed 67-57 over No. 1 Gonzaga, the final domino to fall in an unbelievable slate in which all of the nation's top six teams lost on the same day for the first time in history.

