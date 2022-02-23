Alpine A522 and Alfa Romeo C42 round out 2022's F1 reveals

It is a well-known fact that Australians love muscle cars and burnouts just as much as us Americans, and the folks from down under have a long and rich heritage of building, modifying, and racing V8 muscle cars. The most famous Australian muscle car manufacturer was Holden, a subsidiary of GM, which, after a career spanning 165 years, closed its doors. During its long and storied history, the company built some of the meanest performance cars on the wrong side of the equator, with the Holden Special Vehicles department responsible for most of them. This 2004 HSV GTS 300 Coupe is listed on the Australian Muscle Car Sales website, and is one of the rarest you'll find. Hence the asking price of over $250,000 AUD (around $180,000 USD).
Comments / 0