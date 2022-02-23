ServiceNow: High Expense Growth Limiting Stock Price Upside

The Andersons achieved strong EPS beats over the first nine months of 2021, and that performance is expected to continue. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) dividend yield is currently 1.84%, so, for an investor looking for total return of 7.5% per year, most of that return will need to come from share price growth. Share price growth is driven by EPS growth and/or multiple expansion. Based on SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates, ANDE EPS growth rate for the three years 2019 to 2022 is expected to average 28.99% per year. Additionally, ANDE's current P/E ratio is below historical levels, so the share price could benefit from multiple expansion. For shares purchased at current price levels, an increase in multiples above current levels, together with achievement of SA Premium analysts' consensus EPS estimates, would likely result in double-digit returns for an investor prepared to hold through end of 2022. Market sentiment appears to be strongly on the side of ANDE, as reflected in SA Premium ratings summary per Fig. 1 below.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO