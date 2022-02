Boonville, N.Y. — One of Central New York’s top breweries plans to open a new taproom in an historic inn in downtown Boonville. Woodland Farm Brewery, which opened in Marcy just north of Utica in January 2016, will take over the ground floor space in the Hulbert House, a historic inn at 106 Main St. in the heart of Boonville, between Routes 46 and 12.

BOONVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO