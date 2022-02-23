Meet the News Advocate's new sports reporter

Mitch Vosburg (Kyle Kotecki/News Advocate)

MANISTEE — You may have noticed a new name within the pages of the newspaper recently.

Mitch Vosburg joined the Manistee News Advocate and Benzie County Record Patriot staff last week as a sports reporter.

Vosburg said he is a lifelong sports fan.

"I've always been a big sports guy," he said. "I didn't have a lot of friends in high school. Growing up — I had a bit of a speech impediment — so a lot of the afternoons, nights or weekends, I wouldn't be partying, but I would be watching games and listening to Doc Emrick, Al Michaels, Ken Daniels and Mario Impemba when he still had a job."

Vosburg hails from Climax in Kalamazoo County, which he described as "a town of 700 people and 200 cows," and competed in a number of sports.

"I played football growing up, did powerlifting growing up. I tried track and golf — both seasons at the same time," he said. "My shot put distances and my golf scores both went lower, and that's only good in one sport, so I stuck with golf."

After originally enrolling at Central Michigan University to pursue a career in broadcasting, Vosburg eventually made the decision to go into journalism.

"I took an entry-level broadcasting arts class, and that was the only college class that ever put me to sleep," he said. "I was taking an introductory journalism class as well, and about a week later, one of the main professors, Dr. Ed Simpson, convinced me to sign my major to journalism. I didn't take much convincing, and here we are now."

Managing editor Michelle Graves said Vosburg will bolster local sports coverage.

"With Mitch on board, adding to the work of sports editor McLain Moberg, we have a full sports staff in place for the Manistee News Advocate and Benzie County Record Patriot," she said. "I expect this team to come up with new, fresh ideas to take our sports coverage to the next level."

Vosburg graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December, and moved to Manistee on Feb. 12. Though still in just his second week living in Manistee, Vosburg said it is already starting to feel like home.

"I went to Stu's Pub for the Super Bowl game. I got my hair cut over at Dick's Barber Shop on Tuesday," he said. "It just feels like a warm, welcoming place and I'm just so happy that I'm here. I'm excited to be a part of the Manistee community."

Vosburg has been playing drums for about 15 years, and has played in front of sold-out crowds of roughly 4,000 people. He has wide-ranging interests.

"(I'm a) big sports nut, metalhead and kind of a Marvel geek, too," he said. "Kind of a big smorgasbord of a lot of things."

Graves said Vosburg is a great addition to the staff.

"We're very excited to have Mitch on board," she said. "He brings a passion for and knowledge of the subject matter."

Vosburg said he is counting down the days until the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

"For the past three years I've tried to do this big Excel spreadsheet and try to figure out who's going to go to the Final Four for March Madness. My first year was atrocious," he said. "Last year, I had three of the final four. If Michigan makes a shot in the last three minutes I get all final four teams right. I just love finding these weird little trends and stuff in sports and music or whatever."

Vosburg said he looks forward to settling in to Manistee and getting to know the community.

"If people see me walking in the street or at the games or whatever, don't be afraid to come say hi," he said.

Vosburg can be reached at mitch.vosburg@pioneergroup.com or 231-398-3108.