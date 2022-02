Elden Ring may be one of the highest-rated games of all time, currently boasting a 97 on Metacritic, but it actually has considerable performance issues. It doesn't matter what platform you're on either. Even on PS5 and Xbox Series X, it's impossible to achieve a steady frame rate of 60 FPS. Meanwhile, on PC, the game's optimization leaves plenty of room for improvement. In fact, the frame rate on PC can be quite dodgy. Developer FromSoftware is aware of these issues and is currently working on a fix, but right now there's no word on when precisely these issues will be remedied. That said, in the meantime, if you're on PC, you may want to try the fix below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO