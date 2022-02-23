ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Waterman’ will make a splash at the LDS Film Festival

By Scott Iwasaki
Park Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducer Chet Thomas got to know the late Duke Paoa Kahinu Mokoe Hulikohola Kahanamoku, the father of modern-day surfing, while working on Isaac Halasima’s documentary “Waterman” that is slated to open the 2022 LDS Film Festival on March 2. “Before making this film I didn’t really...

www.parkrecord.com

