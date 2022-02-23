ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2/23 – Rob Knight’s “Way Above Seasonal Norms” Wednesday Morning Forecast

By Rob Knight
Cover picture for the articleWarm and humid flow will continue from the Gulf of Mexico giving us dense fog in the area this morning. A dense fog advisory will be in effect through 10 a.m. Both tomorrow and...

WDAM-TV

02/16 Ryan’s “Much Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Starting off considerably warmer than yesterday thanks to a day of strong southerly winds as more humid air piles up ahead of tomorrow’s front. That means it’ll be even warmer than yesterday this afternoon, though with less sun as clouds build. Rain will begin to pop up after midnight, but it won’t be until the late morning to early afternoon the storms begin. The risk remains at “slight” (level 2 of 5) for the Pine Belt with the latest update, though I’m still expecting to see it increase or shift in location. The ingredients for a severe weather event are there, some impressive while others are middling, but there’s still enough uncertainty left to err on the side of caution. Be sure to remain weather aware tomorrow regardless, but stay tuned for further updates later today and tomorrow morning.
Pantagraph

National Weather Service: Wednesday morning forecast

Watch now: 8-10 inches of snow headed for Bloomington-Normal. Arriving tomorrow morning is a hodgepodge of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain. Thursday afternoon, that all turns to snow with a chance of freezing rain mixed in before 1 p.m.
WAAY-TV

Carson's Monday Morning Forecast 2/21

Rain moves in today, flooding and severe weather concerns Tuesday. Another round of heavy rain is possible late Thursday night and early Friday. Two to three inches of rain are expected over the next five days.
WLOX

Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast

It was another gorgeous day! We're not going to be nearly as cold tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 40s to low 50s tonight. Rain chances will increase on Wednesday, and hit or miss showers are possible. We'll be warming up on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Showers and storms are likely by the evening. Here's the latest forecast.
WCTV

Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 23

Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Tuesday was nice day with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, but changes will be coming as the weekend begins. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast. Covid update, new testing site. Updated: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST. There has been a sharp...
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

6 On Your Side: Witness key in domestic violence case. Domestic violence cases can be hard to prosecute if the victim refuses to cooperate with the police. Skyrocketing gas prices impacting Omaha businesses. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crushing inflation across the country is hitting home in the metro. We're once...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 2/25 Friday morning forecast

Forecast: Sleet/freezing rain will transition to plain rain early this morning in and around the city; a wintry mix will persist across our northwest suburbs. That said, the morning commute will be a slippery, slushy mess. The precipitation will come to an end midday with some clearing, especially later in the afternoon. As for tonight, it will be breezy and colder with temps falling through the 20s and wind chills dipping into the teens and single digits. Looking Ahead: Sunshine prevails tomorrow, but it will be cold with wind chills in the teens/20s and highs only in the 30s. Sunday will be breezy, but milder with highs in the 40s. As for the start of next week, it will be dry, but colder with highs in the 30s.
WETM

Wednesday’s Fur-cast (2/23/22)

Wednesday’s Fur-cast (2/23/22) If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.
CBS News

Major winter storm to strike several states with ice and heavy snow

A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.
