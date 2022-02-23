2/23 – Rob Knight’s “Way Above Seasonal Norms” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Forecast: Sleet/freezing rain will transition to plain rain early this morning in and around the city; a wintry mix will persist across our northwest suburbs. That said, the morning commute will be a slippery, slushy mess. The precipitation will come to an end midday with some clearing, especially later in the afternoon. As for tonight, it will be breezy and colder with temps falling through the 20s and wind chills dipping into the teens and single digits. Looking Ahead: Sunshine prevails tomorrow, but it will be cold with wind chills in the teens/20s and highs only in the 30s. Sunday will be breezy, but milder with highs in the 40s. As for the start of next week, it will be dry, but colder with highs in the 30s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO