Here it is the end of the month again and I am drowning in paperwork. I have deadlines to meet and so much to do, but I find myself using any excuse to not tackle the ever-growing mound of things that I need to get done. I tell myself every month that I am not going to let things pile up and I am going to do a little bit each day to keep up, but here I am again.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO