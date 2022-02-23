ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country star added to 2022 State Fair Grandstand lineup

By Dan Hendrickson
DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2022 Iowa State Fair will feature a country music legend (in the making) – according to fair officials. Country singer Kane Brown will headline the Grandstand stage on Thursday, August 18th. He’ll be joined by country singer Jessie James Decker.

Brown is best known for his collaboration with H.E.R. on the track “Blessed & Free” as well as “One Mississippi” and “Famous Friends”.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. exclusively at www.iowastatefair.org or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

