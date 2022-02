I’m out in the country. I know, you might well ask, what are you doing out in the open country, when you are supposed to be ‘at home in the woods’?. I’m on the trail of the horned lark, the earliest migrant coming up from the south, and one that doesn’t mind getting back up into the cold country at all. I fully expect not to be able to see him today, but I am also fully content just to soak up his terrain for today.

