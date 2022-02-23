Sunday In Brooklyn

The distinction between those who enjoy and those who endure an evening in Shoreditch is undeniable. Whatever camp you fall in, Sohaila will keep you happy. The Lebanese-influenced wine bar and restaurant is good for many reasons. First and foremost because it’s run by Fat Macy’s, a social enterprise that trains Londoners to help them move from hostels into their own homes, and secondly, because it’s the kind of inconspicuous, quietly lovely restaurant that isn’t particularly common in Shoreditch these days. The restaurant makes for an intimate dinner space ideal for sharing chewy flatbread with chilli butter-laden labneh and a bottle of something funky from their decently priced list. Everything's made for sharing, and the prices mean that you don't have to worry about being polite. The shish barak dumplings are a must.

