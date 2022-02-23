ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Sunday In Brooklyn

By Rianne Shlebak
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A popular New York import, this all-day cafe and restaurant in Notting Hill serves brunch until 5pm. Not only that, but on the aforementioned brunch...

www.theinfatuation.com

The Infatuation

AmericaninRittenhouse

If Rogue was a choose-your-own-adventure book, there’s no scenario in which your night ends in a low-key way. With a DJ fist pumping in the corner, diners creating an impromptu dance floor between the bar seats, and the staff saying “the party is just starting” between course, make sure you take a group of friends here who would be down for a mini turn-up inside a Rittenhouse Square bistro. But it’s not all about the atmosphere here, they have some good food and a few cocktails that are worthy of toasting to another year. The bourbon-based Thyme After Thyme cocktail has a perfect peppery and minty taste, and you should order the striped bass dish that has a lemony beet puree sweet enough to replace your birthday cupcake.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Sadaf Restaurant

When it comes to your favourite go-to restaurants in London, you’ve probably got a healthy rotation of decently priced, satisfying meals that you’re pretty set on. Well, this is our pitch for why Sadaf should be added to that rotation. This airy spot behind High Street Kensington is...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Mamajuana Cafe

Owned by Dominican serial entrepreneur Susana Osorio—co-founder of a mini empire of Dominican fusion restaurants with outposts in Harlem, The Bronx, Queens, New Jersey, and Little DR’s Dyckman—MamaJuana is across the street from Inwood Hill Park, and it's a great spot for people watching, brunch, or happy hour. Dine on the sidewalk here and enjoy some yucca crab cakes, empanadas, camarones en coco, and cocktails that will transport you directly to Playa Rincon.
BRONX, NY
The Infatuation

BarinRussian Hill

Bar Iris looks like a hotel lounge mixed with a mid-century living room. In other words, this cocktail bar in Russian Hill is a fancy new drinking spot where you can sip high balls, rare whiskeys, and Japanese-inspired cocktails on a wingback chair. This place is also the sister bar to the Japanese fine dining restaurant Nisei (located right next door), which is basically your cue to order everything on the izakaya-style menu, like the perfect chicken karaage with black curry and the standout Japanese milk bread with creamy miso honey butter. Come here before dinner at Nisei, for a special occasion toast, or high stakes date nights.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ewarts Jerk

Ewarts is in the middle of Gillett Square in Dalston, where the blasting of reggae and the cracking of tinnies are the perma-soundtrack and Ewart’s smoking drum an always deliciously welcoming smell. This is east London’s most legit jerk chicken. It’s rubbed dry, cooked fresh, and has that smokiness and crisp char that can’t be replicated. You’ll want the jerk chicken, wings, and the pork belly chunks for sure. When the fat’s rendered perfectly those chunks are the business. You won’t need or want anything else. The whole set-up is out of a shipping container so it’s takeaway only, but there are plenty of places to sit in the square and shops to grab a drink.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Modern EuropeaninHackney

For the most part, we don’t care who opens a restaurant or cooks in it. Especially because the whole thing tends to get a little Lord of the Rings bloodline when something new opens. The Bistro, Son of the Restaurant, Sibling to the Wine Bar. That sort of thing. However we admit, when we heard that the folks behind P. Franco were opening Bright, we got excited.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

FrenchinPasadena

This Pasadena spot isn’t as flashy as some of the other big-name restaurants in the area right now, but what Perle does well is provide a romantic atmosphere and a menu filled with well-executed French food. Our favorite dish is the frisée Lyonnaise salad, which comes topped with bacon lardons, poached egg, chicken liver mousse crouton, and dijon vinaigrette. It’s a savory salad, but still light enough to not fill you completely up. And that’s important, because you don’t want to miss the moules-frites with soft, garlicky mussels and properly crunchy fries and the tangy French onion soup.
PASADENA, CA
The Infatuation

MAD Social

Mad Social is trying to be something different than the typical bar or pub. It wants you to think it's an exciting restaurant that serves an interesting menu full of globally-inspired food. It's not. Mad Social is basically a clubby gastro pub with inconsistent food, and it would be better off if it stopped pretending it was anything other than that.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sohaila

The distinction between those who enjoy and those who endure an evening in Shoreditch is undeniable. Whatever camp you fall in, Sohaila will keep you happy. The Lebanese-influenced wine bar and restaurant is good for many reasons. First and foremost because it’s run by Fat Macy’s, a social enterprise that trains Londoners to help them move from hostels into their own homes, and secondly, because it’s the kind of inconspicuous, quietly lovely restaurant that isn’t particularly common in Shoreditch these days. The restaurant makes for an intimate dinner space ideal for sharing chewy flatbread with chilli butter-laden labneh and a bottle of something funky from their decently priced list. Everything's made for sharing, and the prices mean that you don't have to worry about being polite. The shish barak dumplings are a must.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

BarinLower Nob Hill

We don’t often encounter wine bars serving french toast topped with buttery duck liver mousse for dinner. That’s how it goes at Key Klub. The Lower Nob Hill spot from the Bodega folks reminds us of a ‘90s nightclub without the dance floor. Adding to the party feel is a big list of natural wines and beers, and drink menu sections titled “Thicc Boys” and “Here To Party.” Loosen up with something fizzy, and possibly a smash burger, patty melt, or cast iron mussels. The two-story spot has plenty of elbow room and nooks to turn up with friends. You can always make your own dance floor.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Saint Bread

Stumble across Saint Bread and you might think that you’ve been zapped via enchanted portal to a rustic boathouse with stained glass windows in a remote waterfront village. Only instead of buoys and barnacles, this little shed is filled with sandwiches and pastries ideal for a lazy Saturday breakfast—and you’re really just on the University District side of Portage Bay.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Juliet’s Quality Foods

London, we need to talk. It’s time to take a long hard look at ourselves and ask, what have we done to brunch? Sweet, lovely, innocent brunch was once a pancake-fuelled upgrade to elevenses that constituted never having to confront the fact that you don’t know how to poach an egg. But then it all got out of hand. Unlimited 10am ’seccy, bang-average food hidden behind menus packed with puns, and the high risk of turning into a walking Bloody Mary with all the grace of a baked bean. That’s why we need places like Juliets to remind us what brunch is really all about.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Dresden Restaurant

Located on Vermont Ave. in the middle of Los Feliz, The Dresden is broken up into two distinct areas - the main dining room and the bar/lounge. And while you can have a decent enough prime rib dinner here, the real move is to skip the dining room altogether and head right to the lounge. Sadly, Marty Roberts---part of the iconic cabaret duo Marty & Elayne---passed in January 2022, after performing there weekly for nearly 40 years. Even so, the iconic lounge is still a great place to drink old-school cocktails like the rum-infused Blood & Sand, catch a live music show, and get a little weird along the way.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Seattle Biscuit Company

Take a space that feels a little bit like a boxcar diner furnished by a tiny house designer, add some all-day breakfast, and you get Seattle Biscuit Company. Food-wise, everything here obviously revolves around biscuits, which is great news because the biscuits are really, really good. You’ll find a lineup of sandwiches like the Gus (our favorite - fried chicken, pickles, sweet onion mustard, an egg, and thyme-y sausage gravy) and the Lunch Pail (peanut butter, apple slices, and berry jam), but also classic dishes like biscuits and gravy. If you’re really starving (or have a bunch of friends with you), you can always get the Bishop Jim Earl Swilley, which is a plate of biscuits, four eggs, bacon, ham, cheese, pickles, gravy, pulled pork, sausage, and grits, all served with a 40 oz. bottle of Bud.
SEATTLE, WA
The Infatuation

Le Coin

For an easy special occasion brunch, or a daytime date powered by natural wine and herbs de Provence-infused omelettes, Fremont’s Le Coin is the French bistro you should seek out. Covered in a velvety mustard seed polka-dotted hollandaise, their eggs benedict with smoky thick-cut ham and a side of potatoes fried to the ideal shade of Pantone 18-0940 TCX is pretty mandatory. So is a round of mini apple fritters. But their breakfast sandwich, layered with pork belly, peppery arugula, pepperoncini, fresh radish, and runny fried eggs on a big seedy bun is great, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Bar FoodinWhite Center

On most nice days, it seems like everyone in the entire city wants to day drinking. If you feel like just relaxing with friends in a space that isn’t totally overrun by other people, head to Can Bar, a neighborhood bar in White Center. They take their name literally—you have 63 canned beers and ciders to choose from. Order some of their delicious cocktails and bar food on their patio that's lined with various types of doors. Don’t try to open one, though, it won’t work.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Island Shack

This casual Caribbean restaurant in Fort Green serves jerk chicken that we can’t currently remove from our dreams. Whether you get this chicken in wing form or as an entree, it’ll be covered in a smoky dry rub and doused with sticky, spicy sauce. Island Shack’s menu shows a range of influence, with everything from Jamaican oxtails and rice and peas to Trini-style roti and curry goat. Although the restaurant is currently waiting on their liquor license, it’s already a high-energy place to meet a date or a couple friends for a group dinner (and the scene will probably get even rowdier with rum cocktails in the mix).
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Max's Sandwich Shop

A Londoner’s relationship with sandwiches often doesn’t extend far beyond the meal deal. There’s nothing necessarily wrong with this. The packaged sandwich is available on every corner, it can be eaten in almost any situation, and it’s something we all take advantage of. We’ve all inhaled a BLT on the two stops from Tottenham Court Road to Bond Street on Christmas Eve, haven’t we? Haven’t you? Okay we have. Several times. The sandwich doesn’t have to be like this though, and that’s where Max’s comes in.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Flour Box

Every day, a line starts forming at The Flour Box hours before they open. That’s because Pamela Vuong's brioche donuts at this former pop-up-turned-permanent-bakery in Hillman City are stupendous. They range from vanilla bean crème brûlée custard glazed with slick torched sugar to a savory chive cream cheese-filled one topped with a shake of everything spice, along with weekly specials like Oreo or Thai Tea. And the incredible baked goods here are just the right amount of sweet—even the frosted pillowy milk bun cinnamon roll. Pair your treats with Anchorhead coffee (get the cold brew with burnt honey), and you’ll want to strategically plan visits for multiple days in a row—we did.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Fin

We thought we’d stumbled into Best Buy when we walked into The Fin and saw the 25-foot widescreen TV above the bar. But the Fishtown spot is not just a place that has a screen fit for an NBA 2K player’s dream—the dining space has all the makings of a high-end steakhouse, including a raw bar.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

