Tampa, FL

On the heels of $60M funding, Tampa's Gale Healthcare boosts C-suite

By Lauren Coffey
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 3 days ago
A Tampa-based nursing technology and staffing company has hired two new C-level executives as it hits peak growth. Gale Healthcare Solutions, which recently made headlines for a $60 million funding raise, hired a new chief financial officer and chief strategy officer. Julie Dunphy will become the new CFO, after...

ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

