Month of history tours returns March 5-27 with Phoenix Flies

The 2022 edition of Phoenix Flies: A Celebration of Atlanta’s Historic Sites returns March 5-27 with a month of historic tours and events across the city.

From museums to adaptive reuse projects, to neighborhood tours to public libraries, this year’s 60+ new and returning partners are offering incredible free events both in-person and online.

Some of the historic sites on this year’s itinerary include Atlanta Woman’s Club, Balzer Theatre at Herren’s, The Healey Building, Oakland Cemetery, Historic St. Mark AME, Plaza Theatre, Ponce Condos, The Temple, Westview Cemetery, and The Wren’s Nest.

This year’s Phoenix Flies will also mark the 25th anniversary of the dramatic rescue of the Fox Theater from demolition, an event that permanently shaped Atlanta’s preservation ethos.

Registration is now open at preserveatl.eventbrite.co m and all the events can be viewed in the digital program at this link .

