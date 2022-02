While the NFL has become a game of numbers in recent years, focusing too much on individual numbers without context is dangerous for the Buccaneers. Prepare yourselves. The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is almost upon us. Teams like the Buccaneers will use this as a chance to see who they can bring in to keep their roster in competition for the playoffs, and fans and social media will key in on one event above all others; the 40-yard dash.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO