A krill aquarium, climate research and geopolitics: How Australia's $800 million Antarctic funding will be spent
The federal government's major package of new funding for Australia's Antarctic program, announced on Tuesday, promises an additional A$804.4 million over the next decade. The government has also released an update to its 2016 Australian Antarctic Strategy and 20-Year Action Plan, which effectively confirmed the existing strategy and outlined specific activities...phys.org
