At $9,500, Could This 2009 Mazda RX-8 Be The Wankel To Wrangle?

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is the darling of the automotive world. It's horribly impractical, slow, and small, but these drawbacks are part of the reason people love it. Its size and impracticality make it easy to place and free you of unnecessary and heavy features, while its lack of power means more time working your way up and down the rev range, having fun. Thankfully, it seems that it will be keeping its distance from full electrification, likely using Skyactiv-X technology to keep it clean. However, that doesn't mean that it won't be hybridized, and a new patent suggests that Mazda is doing its best to ensure that the addition of mild electrification won't severely impact handling.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO